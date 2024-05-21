Elderly Man Taken Home In Tempo After Being Denied Ambulance

His family members said they were denied an ambulance by the hospital authorities despite repeated requests.

Elderly Man Taken Home In Tempo After Being Denied Ambulance

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Indore:

In a scene of sheer medical apathy from Madhya Pradesh, an elderly man in Madhya Pradesh was taken home in a stuffed tempo after being denied ambulance by the hospital staff yesterday.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The video shows the elderly man - who had his leg fractured - lying down over boxes and jute sacks in the tempo.

His family members said they were denied an ambulance by the hospital authorities despite repeated requests.

.