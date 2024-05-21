Elderly Man Taken Home In Tempo After Being Denied Ambulance

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

In a scene of sheer medical apathy from Madhya Pradesh, an elderly man in Madhya Pradesh was taken home in a stuffed tempo after being denied ambulance by the hospital staff yesterday.

The video shows the elderly man - who had his leg fractured - lying down over boxes and jute sacks in the tempo.

His family members said they were denied an ambulance by the hospital authorities despite repeated requests.