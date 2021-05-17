Madhya Pradesh Woman Dies By Suicide At Congress MLA's Bungalow, He Says 'Heartbreaking'

The former minister has said he was in his constituency Gandhwani for the past two days. File

A 38-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide at Congress MLA and former Madhya Pradesh minister Umang Singhar's bungalow in Bhopal yesterday.

Police said a note allegedly written by the woman was found at the spot. It names Mr Singhar and says she wanted to "find a place" in his life, but that did not happen. The note added that she was killing herself as she could not take it anymore.

Mr Singhar, who represents Gandhwani constituency in the Assembly, has said the woman was a good friend and that he was unaware that she was under treatment for mental health issues.

Police said the woman was from Ambala and had been coming to Mr Singhar's residence in Bhopal's Shahpura area for about a year. She had been staying there for the past 25-30 days, said police.

The former minister was out of Bhopal for the past two days.

Additional SP Rajesh Singh Bhadoria said, "A servant and his wife stay at the bungalow. On Sunday morning, the servant's wife knocked on the door. When there was no response, the servant Ganesh informed Mr Singhar and he sent a relative to the bungalow. The woman was found hanging from the ceiling."

In a message to NDTV, Mr Singhar said, "She was a very good friend, it's a heart-breaking incident. Police told me that they found prescriptions of psychiatric treatment at Ambala and Bhopal hospitals. Had I known about it, I would have ensured she got timely treatment. I was away at my Assembly constituency for the past three days."