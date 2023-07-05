Woman Jumps On Cop Car's Bonnet To Stop Son's Arrest. Dragged 500 Metres

The outrage led to the suspension of three police officials involved.

A woman in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur clung to the bonnet of a police vehicle in a bid to stop her son's arrest, police said. The cops, however, drove the car and stopped only after reaching the police station half a kilometre away.

The incident took place in Gotegaon area of Narsinghpur on Monday. The police were taking away the woman's son, an alleged drug peddler, to the police station when she intervened.

The police had received a tip-off that drug peddlers were operating in a particular part of the village. They laid a trap and caught two people, including the woman's son. The woman, who sells flowers in the area, seeing that his son is being taken away, jumped on the police vehicle's bonnet and refused to let go. The police, instead of stopping, drove all the way to the police station, located 500 metres away, with the woman still clung to the bonnet.

Locals who were witnesses to the act recorded the incident and shared it on social media, making it go viral. The outrage has led to a departmental inquiry into the incident. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra told NDTV that three police personnel have been suspended.

