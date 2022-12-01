'Madhya Pradesh Will Implement Uniform Civil Code': Shivraj Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh will implement Uniform Civil Code, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said the BJP government will implement a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state and a committee is being for the purpose.

Addressing the PESA Awareness Conference at Chachariya Pati village, Sendhwa in Barwani district on Thursday, the CM said, "There are people who grab tribal land by marrying a tribal girl. Today, I have come here to make people aware of such practices. I am in favour of implementing the Uniform Civil Code in the country. Why should there be two laws in one country? If the law mandates one wife for one person, then it should apply for all. We are in the process of forming a committee in Madhya Pradesh for a UCC."

The CM added, "Today, I have come to tell you about the PESA Act, not to give a speech. The PESA (Panchayat Extension to Civil Areas) Act is not against anyone. It will be implemented in 89 blocks of the state. River, air, water and trees belong to everyone, but our tribal communities fell behind in the race for development. I am here to give our tribal brothers and sisters their rights."

Madhya Pradesh had notified its PESA Act on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas on November 15.

