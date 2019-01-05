Madhya Pradesh Veterinary University Vice-Chancellor Accused Of Rape

VC allegedly raped the complainant on pretext of offering job, woman's counsel said. (Representational)

A court in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district has directed police to register a case after a woman accused Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary Science University vice-chancellor Professor PD Juyal of rape as well as threatening to upload her photographs on the net.

Judicial Magistrate First Class Nidhi Jain issued the order on a complaint filed by a forty-year-old woman seeking that the police register an FIR and probe the matter, the woman's counsel Aman Sharma said.

Mr Sharma said the woman moved the court after getting no response from the police and the Madhya Pradesh State Women Commission.

The woman came in contact with VC Juyal when she went to complain about the death of her dog allegedly for want of proper treatment at the veterinary college hospital, the counsel said.

The VC allegedly raped the complainant on the pretext of offering her a job, Mr Sharma said.

Later, on March 17, 2018, the VC called her to Rewa and allegedly raped her in a hotel room, Mr Sharma said. The woman sought police action against the VC under different sections, he said.

When contacted, VC P D Juyal said, "It is an attempt to malign the image of the university and mine. There is a conspiracy going on against me in the varsity and the woman is acting at the behest of such persons. The police investigation will reveal the truth."

The order was pronounced on December 29, 2018, but the counsel received the certified copy of the order on January 3, 2019.

Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary Science University is a state government-run university.