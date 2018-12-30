Madhya Pradesh To Soon Enact Law For Journalists Security: Minister

A law for the security of journalists will soon come into force in Madhya Pradesh.

A law for the security of journalists will soon come into force in Madhya Pradesh, state Law and Legislative Affairs Minister P.C. Sharma said on Saturday.

"The government is committed to the security of journalists. For this, a Journalist's Protection Act will be enacted," Mr Sharma told the media. In its poll manifesto "Vachan Patra", the Congress had promised to bring such a law.

He said that political cases against Congress leaders and party workers under the previous Bharatiya Janata Party government will be withdrawn.

When asked about crimes against women, Mr Sharma said these cases will be looked after in a fast-track court so that such incidents can be curbed.

