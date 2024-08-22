Big Change In Madhya Pradesh Wildlife Department Amid Tiger Deaths Row

The Madhya Pradesh Forest Department went through a major administrative shake-up this week amid scrutiny over the alarming increase in the number of dead tigers in the Bandhavgarh reserve, and public outcry fuelled partly by NDTV's ground coverage of the wildlife crisis.

Subharanjan Sen, who was Acting Principal Chief Conservator, has been replaced amid claims the department, under his charge, had mishandled tiger conservation efforts in the state.

The decision was taken after the National Tiger Conservation Authority sought a response from the state's Wildlife Department regarding serious concerns raised by a special investigation team.

The SIT's report - highlighted by NDTV on August 1 - pointed red flags in the department's handling of tiger deaths, including procedural lapses and negligence by officials.

Vijay N Ambade, previously Deputy Director-General of Forests in Nagpur in Maharashtra, will replace Sen. The transfer order - issued by Kishore Kumar Kanyal, Deputy Secretary to the Forest Department, said it was for "administrative" reasons and will take immediate effect.

NDTV's reportage helped shed light on the worrying increase in tiger deaths in Bandhavgarh and the Shahdol forest area between 2021 and 2023. As many as 43 tigers died in this period.

Some of these have been linked to poaching and others to negligence by wildlife officials.

The SIT report - which NDTV has seen - said there were 34 tiger deaths in Bandhavgarh alone, with the other nine in the Shahdol area. The report also pointed out many of these were not properly investigated; postmortem procedures were conducted without the necessary oversight and, in many cases, the deaths were prematurely attributed to fighting between rival tigers.

Taking cognisance of these reports the NTCA demanded clarification from state officials.

Last week Sen wrote back, acknowledging the lapses and admitting that protocols established the NTCA, a statutory body house in the Union Environment Ministry - were not followed.

Sen's own report claimed 30 deaths were during the tenure of other senior officials who also failed to follow established protocols. This has led to recommendations for further inquiries and possible disciplinary action against officials involved.

Meanwhile, there have been calls for a thorough review of management practices within Bandhavgarh. Ajay Dubey, a prominent wildlife activist, pointed to a "leadership crisis" within the Forest Department and emphasised the need for permanent and accountable officers.

