Another Dead Tiger In Madhya Pradesh, With Four Likely Bullets Wounds In Skull

The discovery of a skeleton of an adult male tiger - with four holes, which a preliminary medical examination suggests might be bullet wounds, in the skull - in Madhya Pradesh's Ratapani, less than 60km from capital Bhopal, has worried the Forest Department.

This is the latest shock to forest officials and a state government facing tough questions over the death of 34 tigers in the iconic Bandhavgarh Reserve over the past three years.

The skeleton was found last month. Apart from the possible bullet wounds, it also had three claws and three canines missing, leaving officials to suspect poachers.

The skull has been sent for tests to confirm if the holes were caused by bullets.

An internal report accessed by NDTV says the wounds on the head include a 12mm x 5 mm hole on the left nasal bone and a 5mm one on the right, as well as a 3.2mm injury on right lacrimal bone, which is located within the eye-socket. The fourth was a 3mm wound.

Days after later two men - Nafeez and Shakeel - were arrested and two firearms seized from them. However, the suspects have not yet been charged with killing the tiger.

The Ratapani area is where a new tiger reserve has been proposed.

However, squabbles over encroachment by locals and poachers have been a problem. Wildlife activist Ajay Dubey told NDTV the situation in the area is serious. "Most staff in the Ratapani Sanctuary (within the Obedullaganj Forest Division) have been posted for extended periods due to political connections. Many have ties with local forest mafia... which is a grave concern."

NDTV asked Madhya Pradesh Forests Minister Ramniwas Rawat three questions.

Q: With 34 tiger deaths in Bandhavgarh over three years and now this suspected poaching case, what actions are being taken?

A: I have requested a comprehensive report from all reserves on the number of tiger deaths from January 1 to date. I haven't received the full report on this death but will now seek details, including postmortem findings and information on suspected bullet wounds. If confirmed that the death was due to a bullet, we will investigate how poachers accessed the area.

Q: What measures will be taken to ensure the safety of tigers and address any negligence?

A: We will instruct that cameras be installed for tigers' safety. Accountability will be ensured and those responsible for any negligence will face consequences. This is a serious issue... and such negligence will not be tolerated.

Q: On July 20, two suspects were arrested and firearms were seized... but no charges have been filed yet.

A: If necessary, we will review and cancel gun licenses of all nearby villagers to prevent such incidents in the future.

Last week NDTV accessed another report that shed light on the number of tiger deaths in the famed Bandhavgarh Reserve. The report uncovered shocking details of negligence and procedural lapses, raising serious concerns about the state of wildlife conservation.

In a significant step forward, the state Forest Department issued notices to the reserve's deputy director and officials from the local forest division.

Initiating action, Mr Rawat said, "I would like to thank the NDTV team for exposing this. NDTV has worked responsibly for the betterment of wildlife and forest areas, and we hope they will continue to do so in the future."

The report published by NDTV has also prompted calls for the CBI to handle the investigation into the tigers' deaths. " Given the involvement of forest officers, we think that the CBI, with its expertise in cases of tiger poaching and wildlife, should investigate this matter," Mr Dubey said.

