Madhya Pradesh Teen Dragged By Hair, Thrashed For Leaving In-Laws' House

In the videos, the men were seen dragging the woman by her hair, beating her with sticks.

A series of disturbing videos from a tribal belt in Madhya Pradesh shows a 19-year-old girl being dragged by her hair, tied to a tree and beaten with sticks in full public view by her father and cousins. The family members were apparently upset at the girl, who got married three months ago, for leaving the house of her in laws and visiting them.

In one of the videos, recorded on cell phones by the assaulters, a man is heard saying, "Stop Crying. Will you ever come back now?" Another man is then seen thrashing the woman mercilessly. He stops only when the stick he was beating her with breaks.

In another video, the men are seen tying the woman to a tree and shamelessly laughing at her plight. Several onlookers, including a little girl, can be seen in the frame. No one comes forward to help her.

The girl, who belongs to a tribal community, had come to her maternal uncle's house in Alirajpur district - about 400 kilometre from Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal - from where she was dragged out and tortured on June 28.

After several videos of the incident surfaced online, the police recorded the statement of the girl and arrested her father and cousins.