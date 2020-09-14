4 Tourists From UP Drown While Taking Bath In Waterfall In Madhya Pradesh

Two others were also swept away and efforts were on to trace them, police said. (Representational)

Four tourists from Uttar Pradesh drowned while taking bath in a waterfall in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, a police official said.

Two others were also swept away and efforts were on to trace them, he said.

The incident took place on Sunday at the Keoti Falls, located about 40 km from the district headquarters, after some tourists arrived there in two groups from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh for a picnic, Additional Superintendent of Police Surendra Kumar Jain said.

They were taking bath in the waterfall near Chaturbhuj temple when six of them were swept away by strong water currents, he said.

However, the others who were accompanying the victims did not inform the local police and left for Prayagraj, the official said.

On Monday morning, family members of the missing persons approached the police following which a search operation was launched, he said.

Bodies of four tourists, aged between 17 and 28, were later fished out, he said, adding that search was on for two other missing persons.

During the search, the police also found the body of an unidentified woman, who apparently died about a month back, the official said.