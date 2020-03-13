Madhya Pradesh Rebel MLAs Expected Soon, Slogans Fly At Bhopal Airport

13 of the 22 MLAs were asked to appear before the Madhya Pradesh Speaker today and tomorrow (File)

Madhya Pradesh Congress legislators, who have resigned from the assembly pushing the Kamal Nath government to the brink, have demanded special security ahead of their meeting with the speaker.

At least 17 of the 22 rebel MLAs, who were camping in Bengaluru following revolt led by former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, are expected to land in Bhopal this evening.

Large gatherings were banned around the airport as Congress and BJP workers raised slogans against and in support of Mr Scindia respectively. A large number of policemen, including senior officers and anti-riot forces, are guarding the airport.

The rebel MLAs, including six ministers, have written to Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati for Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) security for their meeting. Mr Prajapati had issued notices to 13 of the 22 MLAs asking them to appear before him today and tomorrow.

While the notices were issued by the Speaker to the six MLAs who are all ministers in the Kamal Nath government on Wednesday asking them to appear before him by today, similar notices were issued by him to seven more MLAs asking them to appear tomorrow.

The Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalists sent in their resignations on e-mail as the country celebrated holi on Tuesday, bringing the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government on the brink of collapse.

The ruling Congress had alleged that most of the rebel Congress MLAs have been held "captive" by the BJP in a resort in Bengaluru, a charge denied by the opposition party. The Congress has claimed that it will prove its strength on the floor of the house.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath has said he is confident his government will complete its term. "There is nothing to worry about. We will prove our majority," he said late on Tuesday evening.