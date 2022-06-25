Violence During First Phase Panchayat Polls In Madhya Pradesh

The incident resulted in halting the polling for some time at the concerned polling booth.

Few incidents of violence have been reported today during the first phase of the three-phased panchayat polls in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior-Chambal region.

Supporters of a powerful leader looted the ballot box, and damaged it, before filling water in it at Baroli village booth in Datia district of the state.

The incident resulted in halting the polling for some time at the concerned polling booth. A case is being registered by police on the presiding officer's complaint.

In another polling booth, an alleged violation of poll code was caught on camera during the first phase of panchayat polls in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district.

An officer name Rajesh Tiwari went into a poll booth while being armed with a revolver, whereas arms entry is banned in polling booths.

At a polling booth in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district, a group of 15-20 men armed with lathis looted polling material after assaulting the presiding officer and others at the polling booth.

And, at a polling booth in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh, Tehsildar Rajkumar Nagoriya was injured as the armed men attacked his vehicle with stones, while he along with other poll staff was leaving with ballot boxes after completion of the panchayat poll at the booth.

The polling for the three-tier panchayat polls began today. The second phase will be conducted on July 1 and the third on July 8.

The counting of votes will take place on July 8, July 11, July 14, and July 15 for different posts from panchs to district panchayat members, the official said.

A total of 3,93,78,502 voters will exercise their franchise in these polls, and of these, 2,03,14,793 are men and 1,90,62,749 are women.

The State Election Commission has set up 71,643 polling booths to conduct the polls.