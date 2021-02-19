Madhya Pradesh Official Suspended As Mosquitoes Keep Shivraj Chouhan Up

Shivraj Chouhan was in Sidhi district to meet survivors, families of those killed in bus accident (File)

An official of the Madhya Pradesh Public Works Department has been suspended for dereliction of duty after a "special guest" staying at the circuit house in the state's Sidhi district complained of mosquitoes and an overflowing tank this week. It just so happened that the special guest staying at the facility on Wednesday was Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

A notice issued by Divisional Commissioner Rajesh Kumar Jain on Thursday said the official knew about the arrival of the guest, but he failed to ensure cleanliness at the government facility. There were complaints about its poor maintenance, it said.

The Chief Minister had apparently complained that mosquito nets were not available and that a mosquito repellent was sprayed in his room at around 2:30 am.

His ordeal was far from over as water started flowing from the tank at 4 in the morning.

The Chief Minister allegedly had to turn off the motor of the tank himself.

"Because Babulal Gupta failed to carry out his duties, the image of the district has suffered," the notice said.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan was visiting the Sidhi district to meet the survivors and families of those killed in an accident after a bus they were travelling in fell into a canal. He also announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh each for three people who helped save lives after the accident.

The accident, which killed 51, took place on Tuesday morning near Patna village in Madhya Pradesh, 80 km from the Sidhi district headquarters.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan has stoked similar controversies in the past, after he was once seen being carried by two policemen during a visit to flood-hit area of the state in 2016 and then a year later, a police officer was seen carrying his shoes at a religious complex.