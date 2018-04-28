Minor Gang-Raped For Over 2 Months by 5 Men in Madhya Pradesh, Three Arrested The parents alleged that five people, aged between 18 and 21, raped their daughter repeatedly for 2 months.

227 Shares EMAIL PRINT The accused had hired the girl as a cook and raped her repeatedly for 2 months (Representational) Jabalpur: A 14-year-old girl was gang-raped repeatedly by five people for more than two months in the Gorakhpur area. The parents of girl approached the police after news spread she had undergone an abortion recently.



The parents alleged that five people, aged between 18 and 21, raped their daughter repeatedly for 2 months by hiring her as a cook at their residence for a nominal amount.



Three accused, identified as Saurabh Chakravarty, Pramod Chakravarty and Honey Chakravarty, had been arrested while Rahul Chakravarty and Bantu Sonker, are on the run, Superintendent of Police, Arjun Uike told news agency PTI.



The family lives in a slum, and the girl's parents and her brother work as daily wagers.



The police were also trying to locate the doctor who carried out the abortion and intend to arrest him as well.



Terminating pregnancy of a rape survivor without the court's sanction is illegal.



