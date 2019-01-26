"Collector Saab Padhenge": Kamal Nath's Minister On Republic Day Speech

Imarti Devi said that she was "sick for the past two days...the collector can read it properly."

Updated: January 26, 2019 15:22 IST
Madhya Pradesh Minister Imarti Devi asked the collector to read her Republic Day speech


Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh: 

A minister in the Congress government of Madhya Pradesh, Imarti Devi put her party in an embarrassing position after she failed to read her Republic Day speech at Gwalior today. After hoisting the tricolour, Imarti Devi read a few lines and handed over sheets to the district collector.

In a video which has gone viral, Imarti Devi can be heard saying, "Ab collector saab padhenge (now the collector will read). The collector, Bharat Yadav came to her rescue and continued reading the rest of the speech.

 

 

"I was sick for the past two days, you can ask the doctor. But it is okay. the collector can read it (the speech) properly," the woman and child development minister told reporters.

Not a new face in the state Congress, Imarti Devi was elected twice to the Assembly, in 2008 and 2013. This is her third term in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly. She has also held several posts in the youth Congress committee in Gwalior.

On December 25, Imarti Devi was one of the 28 lawmakers who was sworn in as Chief Minister Kamal Nath expanded his Cabinet. While taking oath, it was reported that the minister stumbled a few times as Governor Anandiben Patel was administering the oath of office.

(With inputs from ANI)

