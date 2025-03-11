Madhya Pradesh Men "Dangerously" Celebrate India Win, Cops Shave Their Heads, Parade Them

In an unusual turn of events, police in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district allegedly punished a group of youngsters for their "exuberant" celebrations following Team India's Champions Trophy victory on Sunday night.

The police reportedly shaved their heads and paraded them through the streets as a supposed reenactment of their late-night revelry.

Videos of the incident, showing the tonsured youths being escorted by the police on Monday, quickly went viral. The controversy prompted BJP MLA Gayatri Raje Puar to meet with Dewas Superintendent of Police (SP) Punit Gehlot on Tuesday.

"These young men were celebrating India's victory just like the rest of the country. They are not habitual offenders, and the act of publicly parading them in such a manner is completely unjustified. Their families accompanied me to the SP's office, where we strongly condemned this disproportionate punishment. The SP has assured a thorough inquiry into the matter," the MLA said.

Mr Gehlot said an investigation has been launched into both the Sunday night celebrations and Monday's events.

"The probe will examine all aspects, including whether those detained were actually involved. Additional SP Jaiveer Singh Bhadoria has been tasked with conducting a time-bound inquiry, which will be completed within seven days. Those found responsible will face appropriate action," he said.

The controversy stemmed from the large-scale celebrations in Dewas after India's triumph in Dubai.

According to reports, when the police led by station in-charge Ajay Singh Gurjar attempted to stop some youths from dangerously bursting crackers near Sayaji Gate, a confrontation ensued.

Video footage showed a group of youths misbehaving with the officers, forcing them to retreat. Some individuals were even seen chasing the police vehicle and pelting stones at it.

Based on this footage, police charged 10 youths in connection with the incident. The following evening, videos surfaced showing some of them being marched from the police station to Sayaji Gate after having their heads forcibly shaved.

In a separate but related incident, a street food vendor was allegedly assaulted by the police on Sunday night for operating late amid the celebrations.

The alleged police assault was seen on camera, leading to immediate action against the constable, who has since been transferred to police lines pending an inquiry by a Circle SP.