Watch: Man Greets BJP Lawmaker With Garland Of Shoes In Madhya Pradesh

On noticing the garland of shoes, the enraged lawmaker throws it out and gets into a fight with the man.

All India | Edited by | Updated: November 20, 2018 18:14 IST
In a video of the incident, a man can be seen greeting Dilip Shekhawat with a garland of shoes

Nagada: 

Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker Dilip Shekhawat was welcomed with a garland of shoes by a man in Madhya Pradesh's Nagada.

The lawmaker was interacting with people, seeking blessings of people ahead of the upcoming Madhya Pradesh elections.

In a video of the incident, a man can be seen greeting Mr Shekhawat with a garland of shoes. On noticing the garland of shoes, the enraged lawmaker throws it out and gets into a fight with the man.

The video ends abruptly with the two fighting while bystanders intervene. Watch the video here:

Earlier today, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was attacked with chilli powder by a man. Police said the attack was unintentional.

