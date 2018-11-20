Watch: Man Greets BJP Lawmaker With Garland Of Shoes In Madhya Pradesh

In a video of the incident, a man can be seen greeting Dilip Shekhawat with a garland of shoes

Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker Dilip Shekhawat was welcomed with a garland of shoes by a man in Madhya Pradesh's Nagada.

The lawmaker was interacting with people, seeking blessings of people ahead of the upcoming Madhya Pradesh elections.

In a video of the incident, a man can be seen greeting Mr Shekhawat with a garland of shoes. On noticing the garland of shoes, the enraged lawmaker throws it out and gets into a fight with the man.

The video ends abruptly with the two fighting while bystanders intervene. Watch the video here:

#WATCH: A man greets BJP MLA and candidate Dilip Shekhawat with

a garland of shoes in Madhya Pradesh's Nagada. (19.11.2018) pic.twitter.com/LmYMAaP8Me - ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018

