Man Faces Case Over Urinating Incident's Edited Image To Insult Tricolour

An FIR has been registered against a person for allegedly using an image of the Sidhi urination incident and doctoring it to insult the Tricolour, police said on Thursday.

According to police, a person with the Twitter handle 'Shafeeq 2.0' used an image from the Sidhi urination incident and doctored it to insult the Indian flag.

Anil Bajpai, SHO Kamla Nagar, Bhopal said that a case has been registered against the person operating the account Shafeeq 2.0 under sections relevant sections of the IT Act as well as provisions of the Prevention of Insults to National Honor Act.

On Thursday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had lunch with the urination case victim, Dashmat Rawat, at the Chief Minister's House in Bhopal.

Mr Chouhan also washed his feet as a mark of respect and apologized to him for the incident. He said he was deeply disturbed and filled with pain after seeing the video.

"My heart is filled with pain, Dashmat ji, this is an attempt to share your pain. Also, I apologize to you. For me, only people are god," Mr Chouhan wrote after meeting him.

Notably, in a viral video, the accused Pravesh Shukla (30) was seen urinating on Mr Rawat.

After meeting with Mr Chouhan, Mr Rawat said he met felt good meeting with the Chief Minister.

"I met the minister, it felt good. He (Chouhan) called up my family and spoke to my family. I felt good. Now, I am going back after meeting him," Mr Rawat told ANI.

Asked about the incident, Mr Rawat said, "What to say now. Whatever happened has happened."

Soon after a video of the incident went viral on social media on Tuesday, Mr Chouhan had taken cognizance of the matter and ordered strict action, including invoking the National Security Act (NSA) against the accused.

The accused, Shukla, was arrested on Wednesday and was booked under the NSA. His illegal property was also demolished by the local administration on the same day.

