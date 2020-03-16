Madhya Pradesh Live Updates: Speaker To Take A Call On Trust Vote Today

Kamal Nath said the Speaker would take a call on today's voting. (File)

The Madhya Pradesh Speaker is expected to take a call on today's trust vote after the resignation of the 22 loyalists of Jyotiraditya Scindia last week brought the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government on the brink of collapse. Mr Scindia, sidelined since the 2018 assembly polls, has changed camp and joined the BJP.

On Sunday, the state cabinet had asked Chief Minister Kamal Nath to take a call on the issue, contending that the letter by the Governor holds no constitutional validity as he cannot direct the state assembly. In case the government does not initiate the issue, the opposition can move a "no confidence motion" against the government. After a meeting with the Governor that ran past midnight, Mr Nath told journalists that the Speaker would take a call on today's voting.

Here are the LIVE updates on Madhya Pradesh government crisis:

Mar 16, 2020 10:49 (IST) MLAs arrive at the Madhya Pradesh State Assembly

MLAs arrive at the Madhya Pradesh State Assembly

Mar 16, 2020 10:24 (IST) PM Modi has discovered a model to kill democracy: Jitu Patwari

Madhya Pradesh Minister Jitu Patwari says: Chief Minister has said that some of our MLAs have been kidnapped. PM Narendra Modi has discovered a model to kill the democracy - abduct, lure, manage MLAs and keep them in police custody, record and make their videos viral and then demand for floor test. Madhya Pradesh Minister Jitu Patwari says: Chief Minister has said that some of our MLAs have been kidnapped. PM Narendra Modi has discovered a model to kill the democracy - abduct, lure, manage MLAs and keep them in police custody, record and make their videos viral and then demand for floor test.

Mar 16, 2020 08:50 (IST) Rebel Congress MLAs being terrorised: Madhya Pradesh minister

Madhya Pradesh Minister PC Sharma says: They (rebel Congress MLAs who are kept in Bengaluru) are being hypnotized and terrorised and are not allowed by (some people) to come to the state, their families are being harassed.