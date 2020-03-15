Madhya Pradesh Live Updates: Chief Minister Kamal Nath Calls Cabinet Meeting In Bhopal

The Congress-led Kamal Nath government in the state is facing a crisis. (File)

After Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon directed assembly Speaker Narmada Prasad Prajapati to hold a floor test tomorrow, Chief Minister Kamal Nath called a cabinet meeting in Bhopal today. The cabinet is likely to discuss the governor's letter sent on Saturday night, in which he asked the government to seek a trust vote in the Assembly soon after his address on March 16, officials said. A total of 22 Congress MLAs have resigned en masse putting in danger Kamal Nath's 15-month-old government.

The Speaker on Saturday accepted the resignations of six rebel ministers. The decision brought down the majority mark in the House to 113, just two less than the number of MLAs supporting the Congress.

Here are the LIVE updates on Madhya Pradesh government crisis:

Mar 15, 2020 11:59 (IST) Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs who arrived in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, from Rajasthan's Jaipur earlier today, shift to Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Bhopal.

Mar 15, 2020 11:47 (IST) Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs who were lodged in a resort in Jaipur, Rajasthan, arrive in Bhopal. Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs who were lodged in a resort in Jaipur, arrive in Bhopal. Governor Lalji Tandon has directed that a floor test be held in the assembly tomorrow pic.twitter.com/OKfUkuOb7t - ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2020