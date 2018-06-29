Indore-Veraval Mahamana Express Train Flagged Off In Madhya Pradesh

Indore-Veraval train will benefit pilgrims wanting to visit two 'jyotirlingas' in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh

A new Mahamana Express train connecting Madhya Pradesh's commercial hub of Indore to Veraval in Gujarat was today flagged off by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan in Indore.

The Indore-Veraval train will especially benefit pilgrims wanting to visit two 'jyotirlingas' (shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva) in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, said Ms Mahajan, the Lok Sabha lawmaker from the city.

The train will halt at Ujjain, which houses Mahakaleshwar 'jyotirlinga', and terminate at Veraval, located close to Somnath, that too has a 'jyotilinga'.

There are a dozen 'jyotirlingas' in the country.

The weekly train will depart from Indore every Tuesday.

The first Mahamana Express, between Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and New Delhi, was flagged off in 2016.

The Mahamana trains have plush interiors and a slew of other special features.