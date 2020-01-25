BJP's Protest Is To Protect Mafia: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister

Bala Bachchan said that BJP's protest was to protect the mafia that operates in the state. (File)

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bala Bachchan on Friday said the opposition BJP's protest against the state government's crackdown on land encroachers was to protect the mafia that operates in the state.

During its agitation on Friday, BJP leaders said their party workers were being targeted by the Kamal Nath government in name of an anti-mafia drive.

"The BJP held this agitation to protect the mafia that thrived during their 15-year rule. Nothing can be more embarrassing than this. We do not need the BJP's certificate for our anti-mafia drive. It will continue," Mr Bachchan told reporters.

He said the drive had resulted in the freeing of mafia-encroached government land worth Rs 1,200 crore.