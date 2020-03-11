Madhya Pradesh Government Crisis Live Updates: Congress, BJP MLAs Guard Flock After Jyotiraditya Scindia Quits Congress

Jyotiraditya Scindia had been a vocal critic of Congress government. (File)

The Kamal Nath government has plunged into crisis after senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit from the party on Tuesday followed by resignation of 21 MLAs. The surprise developments on Holi morning came soon after Jyotiraditya Scindia's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Jyotiraditya Scindia is expected to join the BJP sometime this week and is likely to get a central post, a Rajya Sabha seat.

Kamal Nath goverment - faced with a crisis - scrambled to guard flock on Tuesday and so did the BJP.

Amid the Congress claims, the BJP started shifting its MLAs out of Bhopal. Late in the evening, five buses filled with legislators, made their way to the Bhopal airport to fly to Delhi. They were then taken to a five-star hotel in Gurgaon.

Here are the Live Updates on developments in Madhya Pradesh government crisis:

Mar 11, 2020 07:08 (IST) Madhya Pradesh Government Crisis: Digvijaya Singh Says Jyotiraditya Scindia Was "Not Sidelined'

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has denied that a big factor in longtime party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia's move to join the rival BJP was his perceived diminished say in party matters. "No question he was not at all sidelined. In fact, please ask any Congress Leader from MP particularly from Gwalior Chambal Division and you would come to know nothing moved in this area without his consent in last 16 months. Sad. But I wish him well under ModiShah Tutelage!"