Rich Praise For PM Modi From Jyotiraditya Scindia As He Joins BJP

Jyotiraditya Scindia on joining BJP, "My aim has always been to serve people"

Jyotiraditya Scindia, on joining the BJP this afternoon, said the Congress, his party of 18 years, was "no longer the party it used to be". Stating that he had left the Congress with a heavy heart, he ascribed his big switch to two important days in his life, both associated with his father Madhavrao Scindia, a senior Congress leader.

"I was hurt and distressed as I was not able to serve the people in my previous organization," Mr Scindia, 49, said, addressing his first press conference as a BJP leader.

"My aim has always been to serve people and politics is only a means to fulfil that. It is no longer possible to achieve that goal with the Congress," said the one-time close Rahul Gandhi aide.