Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023: 5 Points About Congress Veteran Kamal Nath

Kamal Nath, a nine-time Member of Parliament, will once again contest from the Chhindwara Assembly. Born on November 18, 1946, to Mahendra Nath and mother Leela Nath in Kanpur, Kamal Nath, is Congress' chief ministerial face, where they last had a full-term government from 1998 to 2003.

A commerce graduate from St. Xavier's College in Kolkata, Mr Nath has been in active politics for over four decades, having contested and won his first election way back in 1980.

The veteran leader has served in various positions within the Congress party. Between 2004 and 2014 when Congress was in power at the Centre, Kamal Nath served as the Union Minister of Commerce & Industry until 2009. From 2009 to 2011, he was the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, and then from 2011 to 2014, he served as Union Minister for Urban Development as well as Parliamentary Affairs.

In 2011, Kamal Nath was declared the richest cabinet minister in India with declared assets worth Rs 263 crore.