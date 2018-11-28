Madhya Pradesh Polls: BJP Leader Comes Out To Vote On A Horse Chariot

Mdhya Pradesh polls: Kailash Vijayvargiya went to the polling station on a horse chariot.

Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya made heads turn with his grand entry at a polling station in Indore where voting is underway for Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election. Seated on a horse chariot, a smiling Mr Vijayvargiya was greeted and garlanded on his way to the polling station.

Mr Vijayvargiya has been elected as a legislator from Indore district for six times since 1990 and after BJP's victory in Haryana in 2014, of which he was campaign in-charge, Mr Vijayvargiya gained central role in party leadership.

Voting for 230 assembly seats is underway in Madhya Pradesh - one of the most crucial heartland states - where the BJP, led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, is seeking a fourth term in power.

"We are 100 per cent certain that BJP will form government with an absolute majority. We have set a target of 200 seats and our lakhs of volunteers are working to make it a reality," said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan after casting his vote in Budhni.

The Congress is banking on anti-incumbency for what it calls a "make or break election"

The counting of votes for Madhya Pradesh will take place on December 11.