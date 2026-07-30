Muslims Can Offer Friday Prayers At Dargah Near Bhojshala Complex: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has allowed the Muslim side to offer Friday prayers at a dargah near the disputed Bhojshala complex in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar.

Hearing a petition on Thursday, a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana directed the Madhya Pradesh government to ensure that Muslims are allowed to offer prayers at the site between 1 pm and 3 pm on Fridays.

On July 14, the bench had directed that a separate open space be provided near the complex till the case is decided. The Muslim side then approached the court and alleged they were being allotted a site 1.3 km away from the complex and sought one close enough for the mosque to be visible while offering prayers.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General KM Natraj, appearing for the Madhya Pradesh government, said, "As a state, we don't want to get into competing rights. We are only on the law and order situation."

Justice Bagchi pointed out that protecting religious rights and maintaining law and order are constitutional duties of the state.

"As a state, it is your duty to ensure their rights are protected," he said.

Chief Justice Kant noted that the Madhya Pradesh government had stated that five sites could not be allotted. "But the other site, which is near the Bhojshala... it has a separate entry and exit," he observed.

On May 15, the Madhya Pradesh High Court ruled that the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex is a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati. It also cancelled a decades-old order by the Archaeological Survey of India that had allowed Muslims to offer Friday prayers at the site.

(With PTI inputs)