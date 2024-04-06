Madhya Pradesh Court's Unique Order On Breakup After A Live-In Relationship

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has taken a significant step towards recognizing the rights of women in live-in relationships by ruling that a woman living with a man for a considerable period is entitled to maintenance upon separation, even if they are not legally married.

The ruling came as a response to a petitioner who challenged a trial court order requiring him to pay a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 to a woman with whom he had been in a live-in relationship.

In a progressive move, the judges emphasized that maintenance cannot be denied if there is evidence of cohabitation between the couple. The High Court cited the trial court's finding, which concluded that the man and woman had been living as husband and wife. Additionally, considering the birth of a child within the relationship, the court affirmed the woman's entitlement to maintenance.

This landmark decision underscores the evolving legal landscape regarding live-in relationships in India. It signifies a departure from traditional norms and a recognition of the rights and vulnerabilities of women in such partnerships.

In February, Uttarakhand brought a uniform civil code to provide a legal framework for uniform marriage, divorce, land, property, and inheritance laws for all citizens. One of the sections of the bill made registration of live-in relationships mandatory. It also states that the parents of the couple will be notified if they are adults under the age of 21.