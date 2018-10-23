Madhya Pradesh Couple Thrashed, Forced To Eat Excreta Over 'Black Magic'

The victim told the police that the woman had been unwell and died on Saturday. (File photo)

A tribal couple in Madhya Pradesh was allegedly forced to eat human excreta by villagers on suspicion of practising black magic. The man told the police that the accused dragged him out of his home in Sarwani village in Shivpuri district, tied him to a tree and thrashed him. When his wife tried to stop them, both of them were forced to eat human faeces.

The attackers alleged that the couple indulged in black magic that led to the death of a woman in their family.

The villagers claimed that Prem Singh and his wife Ramawati practised witchcraft due to which their neighbour Aarti died. Her father-in-law Angad Singh also blamed it on black magic.

Their lives were saved after some elderly villagers intervened.

Ramendra Singh, local in charge of the police station, said Prem Singh filed a complaint against Angad Singh and his two sons, Meghnath and Malkhan on Sunday.

Mr Singh said that the accused repeatedly said that his daughter-in-law died because he did black magic on her.

The victim told the police that Aarti had been unwell for the last three months and died on Saturday.

The accused have been arrested.