Madhya Pradesh Couple Dies By Suicide 10 Days After Probe Agency Searches

A businessman and his wife died by suicide eight days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at their properties in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore and Indore.

The ED had searched four locations of businessman Manoj Parmar and his wife Neha in Indore and Sehore on December 5. Manoj Parmar was under investigation for an alleged Rs 6 crore fraud involving Punjab National Bank.

During the ED raids, officials seized documents related to movable and immovable properties, along with Rs 3.5 lakh in a frozen bank account. Manoj Parmar was arrested shortly after and had reportedly been under stress since then.

He gained prominence after gifting a piggy bank to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during the Nyay Yatra.

Following the gesture, Congress leaders alleged Manoj Parmar was targeted by the BJP.

"This is not suicide; it is murder," Congress leader and former chief minister Kamal Nath said, adding an investigation should be launched into the events leading to the deaths.

Congress leader Digvijay Singh alleged political harassment and demanded a fair investigation from the ED.

BJP's state media in-charge Ashish Agarwal has dismissed the allegations. "Congress is exploiting this tragedy for political gain. It's unfortunate and condemnable," he said.

A five-page suicide note was recovered, allegedly highlighting allegations against ED officers.

In the note, Manoj Parmar accused ED assistant director Sanjit Kumar Sahu of harassment, physical assault, and vandalism during the raid. The note alleged Mr Sahu coerced Manoj Parmar to make his children join the BJP and record statements against Rahul Gandhi.

"They took Rs 10 lakh, jewelry, and original documents from my home. I was forced to sign fabricated statements, and my phone was seized. The officer threatened to implicate me in additional cases unless I complied," Manoj Parmar wrote in the suicide note.

The note ended with an appeal to Rahul Gandhi to look after his children.

The couple is survived by three children aged 18, 16 and 13.

"The ED created unbearable mental pressure on my parents, which drove them to take this step," the 16-year-old said.

Superintendent of Police Deepak Shukla confirmed the recovery of the suicide note and assured a thorough investigation.

Police officer Akash Amalkar said forensic teams are analysing evidence, and further action will be taken based on the findings.

The incident has sparked a fierce political battle between the BJP and Congress. Congress leaders have accused the BJP of targeting Manoj Parmar due to his association with their party.

Family members said Manoj Parmar and Neha visited Baglamukhi temple near Susner with their children a day before their deaths. They returned home late at night and left their children in a separate house.