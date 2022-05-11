Madhya Pradesh Cop Allegedly Strangles Boy, 6, Who Asked Money For Food

The incident occured in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district.

In a shocking incident, a police head constable in Madhya Pradesh's Datia allegedly killed a six-year-old boy after he repeatedly asked for money.

The incident took place last Thursday and the head constable, Ravi Sharma, who was posted at Gwalior's Police Training School, was later arrested, Superintendent of Police (SP) Aman Singh Rathore told reporters today.

"The boy repeatedly asked Sharma for some money to buy food, but the cop refused to give money and drove the boy away. But the boy came again and asked for money. The policeman in a fit of rage strangled the minor to death," Mr Rathore said.

The accused told the police that he was suffering from depression for some time and got irritated when the boy kept demanding money from him.

Datia Superintendent of Police has written to the state police headquarters asking for the accused cop to be dismissed from service.

The boy was the son of a saloon owner. His family lodged a missing complaint with the police on May 5.

"The same day a boy's body was found in Jhansi Road area in adjoining Gwalior district. When the local police matched the body with the boy's picture, it was established that the body was of the same minor," police said.

A probe revealed that the boy's body was dumped in Gwalior's Jhansi Road area from a black Verna car. Police found out that the car was owned by police head constable Ravi Sharma.