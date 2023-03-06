Teen Gang-Raped By 5 Men In Uttar Pradesh, Three Arrested: Police

The family approached police after a video of the alleged incident surfaced. (Representational)

A 15-year-old schoolgirl was allegedly raped by five men in Sambhal district, police said. The incident happened on Friday in Chandausi area when the girl was on her way home from school, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Kalanidhi Naithani said that three people including the main accused who belongs to the same village as the victim have been arrested.

In her complaint, the victim alleged that the incident took place on March 3 in a deserted spot when she was returning to her village from school, police said.

Two people abducted her and took her to a forest area where three others arrived and allegedly they raped her, they said.

The family approached police on March 4 after a video of the alleged incident surfaced on the internet, they said.

Police are now searching for the remaining two who have been named in the FIR, the SSP said.

All five accused have been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)