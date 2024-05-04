28 Police Personnel Injured As Bus Overturns In Madhya Pradesh: Cops

The injured jawans were being treated at hospital (Representational)

As many as 28 police personnel were injured when the bus carrying them overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district on Saturday evening, police said.

The jawans of the 29th Battalion of Madhya Pradesh Police were returning after performing duty at Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's election rally at Bhander, said an official.

The bus driver lost control of the vehicle while dodging a passenger taxi near Mohna Hanuman Mandir on the outskirts of Datia, 75 km from Gwalior, said Superintendent of Police Virendra Mishra.

The injured jawans were being treated at hospital, he added.

