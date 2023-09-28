Madhya Pradesh Congress Corporator Raped Teen, Filmed Act, Forced Her To Abort: Police

The police is looking for the corporator, who is missing (Representational)

The police in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district have registered a case against a Congress corporator for allegedly raping a teen and forcing her to abort her subsequent pregnancy, an official said today.

The accused, Sagar Ghavir (30), allegedly filmed the sexual assault and exploited the teen, threatening to circulate the video, the official said.

Mr Ghavir allegedly took the girl, who was four months pregnant, to Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh on September 25 for the abortion, the official said.

When the girl did not return home, her parents filed a missing person's report with the local police, sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Prashant Sharma said.

After she came back, the police acted on her complaint and registered an FIR against Mr Ghavri on Wednesday under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for rape and abduction and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

While the complainant was a minor when the crime was committed, she was 18 when the FIR was filed, the official said, adding that a search is on to arrest the corporator, who is missing.

