Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA PC Sharma Demands Bharat Ratna For MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday (File)

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA from Bhopal PC Sharma today demanded Bharat Ratna for Mahendra Singh Dhoni, a day after the cricketer announced his retirement from international cricket.

"Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the 'great jewel of the country', who has established the victory of Indian cricket all over the world, should be honored with the Bharat Ratna," MLA PC Sharma tweeted in Hindi.

He said MS Dhoni has made Indian cricket proud internationally with many victories.

"MS Dhoni has lifted the country's name high in cricket. So he should be conferred with the highest civilian honour," Mr Sharma told PTI.