Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Faces Police Case For Remarks Against Women

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA KP Singh

A Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA was charged on Monday for alleged objectionable remarks centred around women, old men and marriage in Shivpuri, a police official said.

In a purported video that was widely circulated on social media, Pichhore MLA KP Singh can be heard saying that old men enjoy for some time after marrying young women but soon others take over.

The six-time MLA was speaking at a gathering of supporters two days ago and a large number of men present at the venue can be heard laughing at the remark.

On the complaint of Bharatiya Janata Party Mahila Morcha leaders Manimal Gupta and Sarika Bhargava, the Congress MLA was charged under Indian Penal Code section 294B (use of obscene language in public place), Inspector Shiv Singh Yadav of Pichhore police station told PTI.

A probe into the case was underway, he added.

