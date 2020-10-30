Kamal Nath Should Stop Calling Himself Immaculate: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan says Kamal Nath didn't do any work for farmers during his regime. (File)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today took a dig at Congress leader Kamal Nath over his "bedaag" (spotless) claim and said that he cannot wash away his stains even if he uses washing powder.

"Kamal Nath says he is immaculate but stains are deep and faces are exposed. Even if he uses washing powder from anywhere in the world those stains cannot be washed away... that's why he should stop calling himself immaculate," Mr Chouhan said in Hindi.

Addressing a poll rally in Morena, the Chief Minister said that Kamal Nath did not do any work for farmers during his regime.

"Kamal Nath remained chief minister over a year but he never cared about farmers. My government did a record purchase of wheat and left Punjab behind. Registrations for purchase of millet has begun and 22,723 farmers have registered," he added.

He said that his government removed the ban on recruitment that was imposed by the Kamal Nath-led government.

"Kamal Nath had put a ban on recruitment, I removed that ban. We will provide government jobs to people as much as we can. People should tell if Congress has done work to get your vote... Congress has no interest in development," Mr Chouhan added.

Voting on 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh bypolls will take place on November 3 and the results will be declared on November 10.

By-elections are due on 28 seats following the resignation of 25 MLAs and the death of three legislators earlier.

In March this year, 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the state Assembly paving the way for BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take over as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for the fourth time.