28 Relatives Jailed For Murder, Madhya Pradesh Congress Ally Protests

Rambai Singh has demanded a CBI probe into the murder of a Congress leader (File)

A Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) legislator has lodged a protest against the Congress government in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly after 28 members of her family were jailed in connection with the murder of a Congress leader. Rambai Singh, one of the two BSP legislators who support the Congress government in the state, has said that she is not able to get justice for her family despite being a lawmaker. Reacting to her remark, the BJP has questioned the unity in the government.

Ms Singh's family members are in jail in connection with the murder of Congress leader Devendra Chaurasia in Damoh in March.

The legislator from Pathariya raised the issue during Zero Hour in the Assembly. "Despite being part of your government, I am unable to get justice. My family's 28 members were sent to jail in the case. When despite being an MLA, I am unable to get justice, how will common people get it (justice)," she said, demanding a CBI probe into the case.

Ms Singh received support from her party colleague Sanju Singh Kushwah over the issue in the assembly.

The Congress is currently grappling with difficult political situations in Karnataka and Goa. While in the southern state, the coalition led by the party is bracing for a floor test following the resignations of 16 of its legislators; in Goa, 10 of its lawmakers have joined the BJP.

There is speculation that the BJP may try to win over Congress lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh, where the state government enjoys a slim majority.

After Ms Singh's comment in the assembly on Friday, senior BJP leader Narrotam Mishra claimed all was not well in the ruling coalition.

"I have received a WhatsApp message that says that a powerful monsoon which originated from Goa is travelling to Madhya Pradesh via Karnataka. But I am unable to comprehend the larger meaning of this social media message," he quipped.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath, however, says there is no threat to his government.

"You can't compare Goa and Karnataka with Madhya Pradesh, as things there are totally different from here," he said on Thursday.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.