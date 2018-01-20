Madhya Pradesh Civic Body Polls Results: Congress Bags 20 Of 24 Seats In Raghogarh Elections

The Congress has been out of power in the state since 2003 and the results are seen as a moral boost for the camp which is planning to go all out against the BJP in the assembly polls due later this year.
The Congress has been in power in Raghogarh for the last two decades.
In civic body elections across the state the BJP has reportedly won six president posts, while Congress has bagged two. An Independent candidate has also won a president post.
Elections to local bodies in various cities and towns of Madhya Pradesh along with Panchayati Raj institutions in different districts were held on Wednesday.
Comments
The balloting was held from 7 am to 5 pm, the state Election Commission had said, adding that elaborate security arrangements were made during the day for peaceful conduct of polling.