On Camera, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dances With Colleagues At Event

Shivraj Singh Chouhan dances with party colleagues at an event in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was seen dancing with his colleagues at an event in the state's Sehore district on Sunday.

Surrounded by BJP leaders and workers, the Chief Minister, wearing a mask, is seen holding a traditional bow as he dances to folk music. In front of him, a group of men and women in colourful clothes form a circle as they perform a traditional dance.

The event was part of distribution of lease certificates of forest rights to tribes at village Bhilai in Sehore district.

Mr Chouhan said the lease certificates were offered to those who had been in possession of forest land before December 2006.

Mr Chouhan alleged the previous Congress government was unfair to tribes. "Attempts were made to grab their land, trap them in lawsuits, tractors were seized. The BJP has overcome that injustice," Mr Chouhan said.

He promised that he would leave no stone unturned to provide irrigation facilities in every village, adding "roti" and education will reach everyone.

The government will consider increasing the percentage of women's participation in industries and consult with the industrialists about it, Mr Chouhan said in another event.

"The employment of women in industries will increase. A policy will be prepared in this direction after discussion with industrialists. Our daughters are fully qualified to work in industrial units," Mr Chouhan said.