Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Praises Israel's 'Technical Excellence' For Pager Attack

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday showered encomium on Israel, saying the tiny country has set an example of technical efficiency in dealing with enemies, and referred to the deadly pager attack on Hezbollah in September.

He also praised the Jewish state, which has a population of less than one crore, for its achievements in the field of agricultural production.

Speaking at the sixth convocation of the Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences in Indore, Yadav maintained that since independence more than seven decades ago, Israel has been overcoming all challenges solely on the strength of its technological prowess.

He said the West Asian country's population is below 10 million (one crore), much less than that of the neighbouring countries with whom Israel is fighting.

Citing Israel's deadly "pager attack" on Hezbollah, Yadav said, "Hezbollah people can tell how damaging even a pager can be. Can there be a bigger example of technical excellence than this?" Thousands of handheld pagers containing explosives exploded on their Hezbollah owners across Lebanon and parts of Syria on September 16, killing 39 people and injuring over 3,000.

The chief minister also compared the productivity of soybean between Madhya Pradesh, India's largest producer of the oilseed crop, and and Israel.

He pointed out that due to technical efficiency, Israel's soybean productivity per 'bigha' (one bigha is 0.27 acres) is much higher than Madhya Pradesh even though the West Asian country receives much less rainfall than India.

The BJP leader said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has set an example before the world in the areas of vaccination against COVID-19 and digital payments.

Referring to popular Hindu epics Ramayana and the Mahabharata, the CM emphasised India has believed in moral values since ancient times and there is no dearth of talented and capable people in the country.

