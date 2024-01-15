Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Inspects Making Of Laddoos To Be Sent To Ayodhya

Five lakh Laddoos will be sent to Ayodhya by January 21.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inspected the making of five lakh Laddoos to be sent to Ayodhya during Pran Pratishtha from the city of Baba Mahakal, Ujjain on Monday.

Chief Minister Yadav reached the laddoos making unit located in Chintaman area in the district and also prepared laddoos by himself and packed them in packets as well on the occasion.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Yadav said, "The Lord will enter the main sanctorium again. We wanted to revive the relationship Ujjain and Ayodhya have had for thousands of years.We are going to send 5 lakh laddoos as Prasad from the city of Baba Mahakal and its preparation is going on. Till date four lakh laddoos have been prepared and five lakh laddoo will be prepared till January 17."

These five lakh Laddoos will be sent to Ayodhya by January 21 under any circumstance and then on January 22, the prasad of Lord Mahakal will once again make the 2000 years old history alive, he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yadav further said, "On January 22, I will be present in Chitrakoot and witness the divine event from our state."

Speaking about the 'dry day' on January 22, the Chief Minister added, "We have declared a 'dry day' in the state on January 22 that no shop of liquor will be opened on this auspicious day."

Notably, Yadav on Sunday announced that the state would observe a 'dry day' to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla that will be held at Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

Other states including Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, and Assam already declared January 22 a 'dry day' given the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple will be held on January 22. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav. Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical, and cultural significance for the people of India.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)