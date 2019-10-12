Kamal Nath Says 3,000 Cow Shelters To Be Built In Madhya Pradesh By 2020

Kamal Nath says he has asked officials to make a plan about the security of cows on main roads.

After Congress leader Digvijaya Singh raised the issue of stray cows on Bhopal-Indore highway which leads to accidents, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday said that the state government has set a target of constructing 3,000 cow shelters by the next year.

Kamal Nath on Friday tweeted: "Dear Digjiyaya ji, you mentioned about the accident of cows sitting on Bhopal-Indore highway. I have asked officials to make a plan about the security of cows on main roads. Construction work of 1000 cow shelters is underway. We have set a target of constructing 3,000 cow shelters by next year."

The Chief Minister said the numbers of cows sitting on roads will be reduced. "I am concerned about it. We are planning a scheme to make main cities free from stray animals. It is also true that for us, cows are a symbol of faith and pride and not for politics. We want to do the work which has not been done in years to protect cows."

Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh posted a picture on Twitter of a stray cow and said that the state government should immediately remove them from the roads.

यह चित्र है भोपाल इंदौर हायवे का जहॉं आवारा गऊ माता बैठी रहती हैं और लगभग हर दिन ऐक्सिडेंट में मर जाती हैं। कहॉं हैं हमारे गौ माता प्रेमी गौ रक्षक? मप्र शासन को तत्काल इन आवार गौ मात को सड़कों से हटा कर गौ अभ्यरण या गौ शालाओं में भेजना चाहिये। pic.twitter.com/LC6sxPq9Xr — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) October 11, 2019

"This is a picture of the Bhopal Indore highway where stray cow sit and die almost every day in an accident. Where are our cow lowers and cow protectors? The MP government should immediately remove these stray cows from the roads and send them to cow sanctuaries or cow shelters," he tweeted.

