Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Congress Nominates Late MLA's Son From Prithvipur

The Congress on Saturday nominated Nitendra Singh as its candidate for the Prithvipur Assembly bypoll scheduled in Madhya Pradesh's Niwari district on October 30.

He is the son of Brijendra Singh Rathore, whose death has necessitated the bypoll.

Congress sources said former Union minister Arun Yadav's name has almost been finalised as the party's candidate for the Khandwa Lok Sabha bypolls, with BJP leaders claiming that Harshvardhan Singh Chauhan was likely to be the BJP candidate.

Mr Chauhan is the son of Nandkumar Singh Chauhan, whose death necessitated the Khandwa bypoll.

“Our best candidate from Khandwa is Arun Yadav. Our high command too feels so," Congress MLA and former MP minister Sajjan Singh Verma told reporters.

The other two Assembly seats which will see bypolls are Jobat in Alirajpur and Raigaon in Satna.

While Jobat fell vacant after the death of Congress MLA Kalawati Bhuria, Raigaon saw the death of its BJP MLA Jugal Kishore Bagri.

The counting of votes for the bypolls will take place on November 2.

MP Congress chief Kamal Nath is scheduled to leave for Delhi on Sunday to meet the party high command over the names for the bypolls.