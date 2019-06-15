Madhya Pradesh BJP Youth Wing Functionary Killed, Dumped Under Sand Heap

Rishab Jain was the president of the BJYM Bhedaghat unit. (Representational)

The body of a BJP youth wing functionary was today found under a heap of sand in Bhedaghat in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, the police said.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader Rishab Jain was first hit with a hard object on the neck and face and then his body dumped under a heap of sand in the town's Swargdari area, senior police official RS Narwariya said.

"Jain's family filed a missing complaint with police after he did not turn up home on Friday morning. They started looking for him and found his motorcycle and a blood-stained slipper close to where the body was found," Bargi city Superintendent of Police Ravi Chauhan said.

The officials said people Jain was last seen with on Thursday night were being identified and probed.

Madhya Pradesh ABVP president Abhilash Pandey said Rishab Jain was the president of the BJYM Bhedaghat unit.

"The end was written on top of the sand pile from where Jain's body was found. We have asked police to find the culprits in 48 hours or else we will start a massive agitation," Mr Pandey said.

The police said Rishab Jain ran a marble artifacts shop in Panchavati area of Bhedaghat, some 25 kilometres from the district headquarters.