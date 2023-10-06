BJP Leader Announces Big Reward For Madhya Pradesh Polls. Rider Is...

Kailash Vijayvargiya said his rival had distributed around two lakh sarees

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has announced a reward of Rs 51,000 for the concerned 'booth president' of the party if the Congress does not get a single vote from a particular polling booth in the coming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader has been named as the ruling party's candidate from the Indore-I seat.

Speaking before a gathering of party workers in ward no 7 of Indore on Thursday, Vijayvargiya said, "We will give a reward of Rs 51,000 to the booth president where Congress does not get a single vote." Without naming anyone, he said his rival had distributed around two lakh sarees saying that the people of the area were his family.

"I don't want to go into that, but the people of the ward are good and they will ensure that it (the Congress) will not get any vote from here as it has not done any development work in the constituency," he said.

