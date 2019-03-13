Madhya Pradesh BJP Lawmaker's Son Among 3 Arrested For Possessing Smack

17 sachets of smack were seized from Raja Uike, son of BJP lawmaker Sampatiya Uike, police said

BJP Rajya Sabha member Sampatiya Uike's 21-year-old son and two others have been arrested in Mandla, Madhya Pradesh for allegedly possessing smack, police said on Wednesday.

Raja Uike, son of the Rajya Sabha member, was arrested along with Abhishek Lakda, 22, and Shahrukh Khan, 26 on Tuesday night at Devdara locality in the city, he added.

"We seized 41 sachets containing smack from their possession," senior police officer RSS Parihar told reporters.

Sampatiya Uike, a tribal leader, was elected to the Rajya Sabha unopposed in July 2017.

While 17 sachets were seized from Uike, 14 were recovered from Lakda and the rest from Khan, he added.

The accused were charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation into the case was underway, he added.

