Bhopal, Indore To Get Police Commissioners Under New System

The Madhya Pradesh government has implemented the police commissionerate system in the metropolitan cities of Bhopal and Indore for the effective implementation of law and order in the two cities. A notification in this regard was issued on Thursday.

The police commissioner system covers 36 police stations in Indore and 38 in Bhopal.

Under this new system, in contrary to the previous system, the police commissioner will not have to report to the district magistrate and the judicial and executive powers in crime and law and order areas will be transferred to the police.

Home Minister Narottam Mishra said the state government has declared urban areas and borders as metropolitan areas as per constitutional provisions for the effective implementation of law and order and as the population of the two cities had exceeded 10 lakh.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the police commissionerate system has been implemented in view of the law and order requirements arising out of geographical expansion and technology.

The new system will not only strengthen law and order, but will also help in solving problems and cracking down on criminals, said the chief minister.

Mr Mishra said that Chief Minister Chouhan was taking several steps to improve the law and order situation in the state, including introduction of several laws. He said appointments under the new system would be made in a week.

An Inspector General of Police-level officer will be appointed as the Commissioner of Police in both the cities and will have the powers of the Executive Magistrate.

With the implementation of the police commissioner system, the powers and authorities of the Commissioner of Police, Indore and Bhopal have been vested under the general control and supervision of the Director General of Police and Inspector General of Madhya Pradesh.