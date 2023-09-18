'Madhya Pradesh Belongs To The Tribals, Others Came Later': Kamal Nath

Today tribals have to fight for their rights, Kamal Nath said (File)

Madhya Pradesh belongs to the tribal people and everyone else came later, former Chief Minister and the party's state chief Kamal Nath said.

Kamal Nath made the remark while addressing a programme in Bhopal on the day tribal leaders Raja Shankar Shah and Kunwar Raghunath Shah were killed by the British in 1857.

"A father and his son - Shankar Shah and Raghunath Shah - fought against the British, went to jail and later they were blown up with cannon. If we look at the history of Madhya Pradesh, the state belongs to the tribal people. Everyone else came later. But today, the tribals have to fight for their rights," he said.

"You (tribal) learned to do the hard work but did not learn how to use your mouths. This is a big flaw in you. If anyone has the first right in the state then it is the tribal people and we together will fight for this right," he added.

"Many atrocities were committed against the tribal people in the state which were never reported and didn't come to light. Madhya Pradesh is number one in tribal atrocities and it embarrasses the state," Mr Nath said.

Coming down on the BJP, the Congress leader said that instead of giving, the BJP has snatched from the tribal people in the last 18 years. "If you (tribal) people didn't fight unitedly, you would remain there. You should make a demand letter," he said.

"The upcoming assembly polls later this year are not of any candidate or the party. It is the election of the future of Madhya Pradesh. I have the most amount of hope from the tribal people. Don't support Congress or Kamal Nath. But support the truth. Tribal people have always supported the truth. If the tribal people are determined, no one can stop them from making changes," Kamal Nath added.