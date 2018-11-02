Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls: BJP Releases First List Of 177 Candidates

The list was released by the party's secretary election committee JP Nadda.

The BJP on Thursday released its first list of 177 candidates for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, fielding Chief Minister Shivraj Chauhan from the Budhni seat.

The party also announced candidates for 28 assembly seats in Telangana and 24 in Mizoram.

According to sources, about 27 sitting MLAs have been dropped in Madhya Pradesh.

The list was finalised at the BJP's central election committee meeting on Thursday night that was chaired by party president Amit Shah and attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi among others.